BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $40.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

