Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

