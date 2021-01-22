Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.92.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.