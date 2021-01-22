Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

