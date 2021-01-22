Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.