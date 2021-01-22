Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $13.14. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

