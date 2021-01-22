Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Acquires $24,375.00 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $985,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

