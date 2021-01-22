Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Position Cut by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 169,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 1,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,388. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

