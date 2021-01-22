Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after buying an additional 1,529,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.