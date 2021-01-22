Bank of America Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

