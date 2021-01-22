Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $96.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.75 million and the lowest is $96.48 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

BAND traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

