Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
NYSE SAN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,337.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.