Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,337.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

