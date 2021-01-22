Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.06

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $22.20. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 46,994 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000.
Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.