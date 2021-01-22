Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.06

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $22.20. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 46,994 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

