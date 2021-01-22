Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.