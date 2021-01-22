BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

