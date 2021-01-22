Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $886.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

