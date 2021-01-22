Ballast Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,956 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.