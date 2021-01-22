Ballast Inc. Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.36. 20,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $215.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

