Ballast Inc. Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NEE stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

