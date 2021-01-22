Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

