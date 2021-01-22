Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.