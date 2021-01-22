Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $292.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $264.87 and last traded at $261.06, with a volume of 64680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.42.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

