Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €181.40 ($213.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.21. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

