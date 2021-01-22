Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

About Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

