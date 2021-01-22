Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYRSF shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

