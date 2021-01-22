Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.10

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.10 and last traded at $166.88, with a volume of 10917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,938,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

