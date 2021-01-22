Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $120.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAXN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of AAXN opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $168.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,501,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 813,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 95,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

