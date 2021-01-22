AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Up 5.5%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.43. 381,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 278,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,232 shares of company stock worth $3,050,190. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

