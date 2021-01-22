Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.52 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

