Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.