Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $41.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 369,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,837. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $47,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

