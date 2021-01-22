AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Given New GBX 3,730 Price Target at Barclays

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,850 ($50.30) on Thursday. AVEVA Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market capitalization of £11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,345.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,081 ($53.32) per share, with a total value of £163,240 ($213,274.11). Also, insider James Kidd bought 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, with a total value of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

