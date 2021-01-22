AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

