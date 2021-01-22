Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth $189,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.