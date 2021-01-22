Avast Plc (AVST.L)’s (AVST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 543.75 ($7.10).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Tuesday. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.52.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

