Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $16.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,877. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

