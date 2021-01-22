Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.09.

ADSK stock opened at $306.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 159.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average is $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

