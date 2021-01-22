Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.61 ($74.84).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €3.86 ($4.54) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €69.98 ($82.33). 251,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €69.84 ($82.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.98.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

