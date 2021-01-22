Auroracoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,872.99 or 0.99985082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

