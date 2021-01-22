Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3,173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,658.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

