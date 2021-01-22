Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Atlas stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 11.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.