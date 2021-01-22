Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 18,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,916. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

