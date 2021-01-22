Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $353.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

