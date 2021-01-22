Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.27. 3,034,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average session volume of 405,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

