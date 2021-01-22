Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Atheios has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $11,922.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,172.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.11 or 0.03810992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.01364031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00551199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00426043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022766 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,041,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,056,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

