ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

