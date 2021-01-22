At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. At Home Group traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 20236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in At Home Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.