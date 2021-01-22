At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) PT Raised to $23.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

