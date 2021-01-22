AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,586.47 ($112.18).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,716 ($100.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,582.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.