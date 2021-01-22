Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,970 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 902 call options.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

