Assured Guaranty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,734 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,053% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 331,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

